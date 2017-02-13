O'Sullivan, assistant talk about arrests
Private investigator Paul O'Sullivan's assistant Sarah-Jane Trent briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, following her dramatic arrest on Friday afternoon. Trent was charged for allegedly pretending to be an IPID official during an investigation into Acting Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan 25
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC