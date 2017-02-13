O'Sullivan, assistant talk about arrests

Read more: Iol.co.za

Private investigator Paul O'Sullivan's assistant Sarah-Jane Trent briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, following her dramatic arrest on Friday afternoon. Trent was charged for allegedly pretending to be an IPID official during an investigation into Acting Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

Chicago, IL

