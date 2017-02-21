Oprah Winfrey to speak at upstate NY ...

Oprah Winfrey to speak at upstate NY college commencement

Oprah Winfrey will be a speaker at the graduation ceremony for an upstate New York college that some graduates of her South African school attended. The Skidmore College website says the author, actress and former talk show host will be a speaker at the May 20 commencement at Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Chicago, IL

