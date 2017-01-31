No bail for accused in 'horrendous' donkey deaths

Two people facing charges of animal cruelty - after being found in possession of the carcasses of 35 skinned donkeys near Underberg - were denied bail on Monday. The NSPCA said in a statement on Tuesday that the matter against Morena Kimanu Dlomo and Lati Makatso had been adjourned to February 6 at the Sani Magistrate's Court.

