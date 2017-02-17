Nigeria: Xenophobia - South Africans Attack Nigerian Businesses, Says Union
The Nigerian Community in South Africa have confirmed attacks and looting of Nigerian-owned businesses in Pretoria West on Saturday. Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, President, Nigeria Union, told the News Agency of Nigeria on telephone from Pretoria, South Africa, that the attacks began at 4.00am.
