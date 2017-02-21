Nigeria: Nigerians Resort to Self-Defence Against Xenophobic Attacks in South Africa
Nigerians resident in South Africa resorted to self-defence yesterday in the face of xenophobic attacks by South Africans, who specifically targeted them in the latest wave of attacks against black immigrants, Saturday Vanguard learnt. It was gathered that plans by South Africans to further attack Nigerians especially those resident in Pretoria and Johannesburg last Thursday, was thwarted by Nigerians, who defended themselves having earlier been informed of the scheduled attacks.
