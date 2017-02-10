New South African visa application ce...

New South African visa application centres to make life easier for Aucklanders

8 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

New Zealanders needing a visa to visit South Africa could face a quicker, less costly process with the opening of two new visa application centres - provided they live in Auckland or Wellington. Changes effected on January 16 mean all Kiwis now need a three-month holiday visa to visit South Africa, ending a 20-year visa-free travel arrangement between the two countries.

Chicago, IL

