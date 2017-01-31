New Deon Meyer thriller film goes on ...

New Deon Meyer thriller film goes on tour in South Africa ahead of premiere

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bizcommunity

Jagveld will be embarking on a nationwide tour from 11 February ahead of the film's cinema release on 17 March 2017. The master of the thriller genre, Deon Meyer, wrote the new Afrikaans action/thriller film, which is in Afrikaans, with English subtitles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bizcommunity.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,526 • Total comments across all topics: 278,457,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC