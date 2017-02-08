Nelson Mandela's grandson to speak at RPI

Nelson Mandela appears on a screen as Penelope Andrews, president and dean, Albany Law School, remembers him in a speech during the Martin Luther King memorial observance at the Empire State Plaza on Monday, Jan. 20, 2014 in Albany, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union less Nelson Mandela appears on a screen as Penelope Andrews, president and dean, Albany Law School, remembers him in a speech during the Martin Luther King memorial observance at the Empire State Plaza on Monday, ... more A sign language interpreter during the memorial service at FNB Stadium December 10, 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The interpreter was accused ob December 11, 2013, of being a fake who merely flapped his arms around during speeches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.