Nelson Mandela's grandson to speak at RPI
Nelson Mandela appears on a screen as Penelope Andrews, president and dean, Albany Law School, remembers him in a speech during the Martin Luther King memorial observance at the Empire State Plaza on Monday, Jan. 20, 2014 in Albany, N.Y. (Lori Van Buren / Times Union less Nelson Mandela appears on a screen as Penelope Andrews, president and dean, Albany Law School, remembers him in a speech during the Martin Luther King memorial observance at the Empire State Plaza on Monday, ... more A sign language interpreter during the memorial service at FNB Stadium December 10, 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The interpreter was accused ob December 11, 2013, of being a fake who merely flapped his arms around during speeches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan 25
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan 13
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC