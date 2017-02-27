Murder accused soldier planned to kil...

Murder accused soldier planned to kill girlfriend, baby

A South African National Defence Force soldier allegedly told his commanding officer that he needed to finish his mission to kill his girlfriend and his two-month-old baby. This emerged on Tuesday during the bail hearing of Thembinkosi American Ngcobo who allegedly went on a shooting rampage in Ntuzuma last month.

