Muntaka rallies support for boycott of South African goods
Asawase Member of Parliament , Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has urged African countries to boycott South African products in retaliation for the recent xenophobic attacks in that country. He argued this would send a resounding signal to the South African government that the behaviour of its citizens conflicts with the cordiality that is expected to exist among the peoples of the continent.
