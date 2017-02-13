Mother stabbed to death in 'most gruesome' home invasion 0:0

A South African mother of three was stabbed 21 times and had her eyes gouged out in a home invasion robbery police said was the grisliest crime they'd ever seen, according to published reports. The nude body of Tanya Wiers, 45, was discovered inside her daughter's bedroom in Polokwane, about 150 miles north of Pretoria, after her teenage son, Rolf, had returned home from school on Feb. 9, the Bosveld Review reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.