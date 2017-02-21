Melbourne woman mourns partner brutally killed with pool cue in South Africa

He was the love of her life - "best friend and soul mate" - and he was brutally murdered with a pool cue after trying to break up a fight in a South African bar.Melbourne woman Clare Boadle has paid a tearful tribute to her partner Ludi Vink, who was declared brain dead after a vicious attack last Tuesday near Johannesburg. SHARE Share on Facebook SHARE Share on Twitter TWEET Link The couple in a Johnnesburg hospital, on Thursday.

