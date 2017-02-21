Melbourne woman mourns partner brutal...

Melbourne woman mourns partner brutally killed with pool cue in South Africa

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

He was the love of her life - "best friend and soul mate" - and he was brutally murdered with a pool cue after trying to break up a fight in a South African bar.Melbourne woman Clare Boadle has paid a tearful tribute to her partner Ludi Vink, who was declared brain dead after a vicious attack last Tuesday near Johannesburg. SHARE Share on Facebook SHARE Share on Twitter TWEET Link The couple in a Johnnesburg hospital, on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,485 • Total comments across all topics: 279,142,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC