Marli may be key witness in axe murde...

Marli may be key witness in axe murder trial

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Triple murder accused Henri van Breda leaves the Western Cape High Court after his trial was set for March 27. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Cape Town - Marli van Breda, the teen who survived the axe murder massacre which took the lives of her parents and older brother, is expected to be a key witness in the trial of her brother, Henri, who stands accused of the gruesome killings. Henri van Breda, 21, will stand trial next month for the murders of his father Martin, mother Teresa and brother Rudi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,451 • Total comments across all topics: 278,553,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC