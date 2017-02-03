Marli may be key witness in axe murder trial
Triple murder accused Henri van Breda leaves the Western Cape High Court after his trial was set for March 27. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane Cape Town - Marli van Breda, the teen who survived the axe murder massacre which took the lives of her parents and older brother, is expected to be a key witness in the trial of her brother, Henri, who stands accused of the gruesome killings. Henri van Breda, 21, will stand trial next month for the murders of his father Martin, mother Teresa and brother Rudi.
