March of Invading Caterpillars Approaches South African Capital an hour ago
"There are some fields north of Brits which are heavily infested," Johnnie Van den Berg of North-West University said by e-mail Friday. While the government is yet to verify that the pests are the fall armyworm, they do appear to be the species, the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said this week.
