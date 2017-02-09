Man accused of killing his mom, siste...

Man accused of killing his mom, sister appears in court

A man accused of stabbing to death his mother and twin sister in Lwandle in Cape Town, appeared in the Strand District Court on Thursday. Vuyo Dondashe, 22, appeared before Magistrate Karen Scheepers and, at the request of prosecutor Doreen van Zyl, was remanded to Friday, to be assessed overnight by a district surgeon.

