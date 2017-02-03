Kiwi news couple Barry Soper and Heat...

Kiwi news couple Barry Soper and Heather du Plessis Allen's carjacking terror in South Africa

Media couple Barry Soper and Heather du Plessis-Allan's dream holiday in South Africa turned into a nightmare when they were burgled then carjacked within a week. Veteran political journalist Soper and his former TV3 news presenter wife recently returned from a month-long break in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Chicago, IL

