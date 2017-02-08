Joburg model agency boss guilty of rape, sexual assalt

Johannesburg - Kempton Park model agency boss Dawie de Villiers was on Wednesday found guilty of rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming, fraud, exposure of pornography to children and accessing child pornography at the Johannesburg High Court. Judge Cassim Moosa said he had no reason to doubt the testimonies of the witnesses who testified against de Villiers during the trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.