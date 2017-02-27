'it's Like Racism in a Can': Scary wo...

'it's Like Racism in a Can': Scary world of skin bleaching

MEN and women in South Africa are turning to highly dangerous skin bleaching creams, in a desperate bid to whiten their skin and become "more successful". In an underground report, which will air on Dateline on SBS tonight, Correspondent Tania Rashid takes viewers into the "illegal" yet booming trade of skin bleaching products.

Chicago, IL

