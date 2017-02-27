Inquest held into 62-year-old woman's...

Inquest held into 62-year-old woman's tragic death in car accident during South African holiday

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Thetelegraphand Argus

But it is not clear how Karen Taylor's hire car came to leave the road as she drove back to Cape Town after visiting a game reserve in January last year. While no other vehicles were involved in the crash, she could have been distracted by taking photos or an animal, the coroner speculated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Thetelegraphand Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,539 • Total comments across all topics: 279,200,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC