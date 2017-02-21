I can't say Ghanaians in South Africa...

I can't say Ghanaians in South Africa are safe - " Pretoria-based journalist

A South African journalist with Pretoria FM, observing the ferocity of the xenophobic attacks, says the safety of Ghanaians in South Africa cannot be guaranteed totally contrary to what has been painted by Ghanaian officials. According to Anton Meijer, although the situation in the country is relatively calm, nationals of other African countries including Ghanaians are not safe for now.

