Husband of British woman murdered in South African burglary

Husband of British woman murdered in South African burglary reveals...

7 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

The husband of a British woman murdered during a burglary and kidnapping in South Africa has described in agonising detail their ordeal that him left for dead . Robert Lynn, 66, has also told how he survived an attempt by the attackers to suffocate him with a bag over his head by biting a tiny hole to provide oxygen.

Chicago, IL

