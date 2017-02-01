Hundreds of South African poultry wor...

Hundreds of South African poultry workers protest against imports

PRETORIA, Feb 1 More than 300 union members and representatives from the poultry industry marched through South Africa's capital Pretoria on Wednesday to protest against chicken imports they say are destroying their business and threatening jobs. The poultry business in South Africa has been fighting against competition from producers in Brazil, the European Union and the United States with industry experts predicting thousands of job losses.

