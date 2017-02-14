Honouring South Africa's unique troik...

Honouring South Africa's unique troika of heroes

7 hrs ago

Next Tuesday , on the anniversary of the actual sinking of the SS Mendi, 10 South Africans will be aboard the South African navy frigate, the SAS Amatola, 10 nautical miles off the Isle of Wight. There, along with representatives of the British Royal Family and the governments of Britain and South Africa, they will commemorate the tragic sinking of the SS Mendi on February 21, 1917, which led to the loss of 616 South African servicemen, 607 of them black.

Chicago, IL

