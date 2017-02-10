Hire 60% South Africans

All businesses - not just those in the hospitality or construction sectors - were required to have a workforce of at least 60 percent South African citizens in their employ, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has clarified. "This has nothing to do with xenophobia, in fact xenophobic violence is what we want to prevent," Gigaba said in an interview with the Cape Argus.

