'High-powered parliamentary special c'ttee' begins bribery probe amid criticism

A five-member committee set up on Tuesday to spearhead an internal inquiry into bribery allegations against Parliament's Appointments Committee begins Wednesday amid criticism it will not do a thorough job. Joy News sources say Joe Ghartey-chaired Committee will take evidence from the three principal witnesses who first made the damning allegation - Mahama Ayariga, Alhassan Suhuyini, and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

