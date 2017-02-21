Ghanaians attacked in renewed xenopho...

Ghanaians attacked in renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Hundreds of foreign nationals have sought refuge at a local police station in South Africa, almost four days after a series of alleged xenophobic attacks swept through parts of the country, a Ghanaian has told Abusua FM. In what appears to be a renewed xenophobic attacks against other nationals, some Ghanaians were part of other foreign nationals, mostly Nigerians and Congolese that were violently attacked Similar bloody attacks erupted in some two years after angry South African youths accused other foreigners of "stealing jobs", jobs meant for locals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,533 • Total comments across all topics: 279,065,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC