Frutarom acquires South African flavo...

Frutarom acquires South African flavour firm Unique Flavors

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Food Industry

Israeli flavour firm Frutarom has acquired South African supplier Unique Flavors as it edges towards its recently-set target of hitting sales of $2 billion by 2020. Unique develops, manufactures and markets flavours - with an emphasis on savoury flavours - at its facility in Pretoria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Industry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,280 • Total comments across all topics: 278,755,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC