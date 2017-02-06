Former South African rugby captain Joost van der Westhuizen dies, aged 45
London: Rugby World Cup winner Joost van der Westhuizen has died after a long battle with motor neurone disease at the age of 45. The former South Africa halfback was diagnosed with the condition in 2011 and was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday morning. Van der Westhuizen became one of rugby's greatest scrum-halves in a 10-year Springboks career which began in 1993 and spanned 89 caps.
