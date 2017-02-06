Former South African rugby captain Joost van der Westhuizen dies, aged 45
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. London: Rugby World Cup winner Joost van der Westhuizen has died after a long battle with motor neurone disease at the age of 45. The former South Africa halfback was diagnosed with the condition in 2011 and was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday morning.
