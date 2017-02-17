Former CEO of South Africa's Eskom nominated to parliament as ANC

Feb 17 The former chief executive of South Africa's state power firm Eskom, Brian Molefe, has been nominated to parliament as a member of the ruling ANC after resigning in November over allegations of influence peddling. "Parliament wishes to acknowledge the nomination of Mr Brian Molefe, to fill a vacancy on the North West list of ANC Members of Parliament," spokesman for parliament Moloto Mothapo said in a statement.

