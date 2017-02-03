Ex-UK barrister living in CT investig...

Ex-UK barrister living in CT investigated for sex crimes

A former UK barrister living in Cape Town is under investigation by police in his home country for the alleged abuse of boys at Christian-based holiday camps he ran in the UK and Zimbabwe. In Zimbabwe, nobody knew that John Smyth, who arrived in the country four years after independence, was a disgrace in the UK.

