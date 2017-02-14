Ex-staffer at posh Joburg school accu...

Ex-staffer at posh Joburg school accused of sexual assault

The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed that a former employee of a prestigious Johannesburg school was under investigation following sexual assault allegations of around nine learners. Media relations Officer, Nanagolo Leopeng on Tuesday said: "We recieved a report from the school that there was a case of sexual assault by a student employee who was appointed by the school's governing body."

