Driver killed as crashed truck burns

22 hrs ago

A truck driver died on Friday afternoon after he lost control of his vehicle, which hit the side of the wall of a bridge near Kraaifontein. The driver had been travelling from Cape Town to Paarl when the truck veered off the road and hit the Exit 34 bridge in Joostenbergvlakte, Kenny Africa, provincial traffic chief, said last night.

