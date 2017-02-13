DA warns SAHRC about KZN cancer deaths

The Democratic Alliance on Monday warned the South African Human Rights Commission that in an echo of the tragedy of 94 mentally ill patients in Gauteng, it has also been informed about the ongoing deaths of cancer patients in KwaZulu-Natal. In an open letter to the media, DA health spokesman Dr Imran Keeka said: "These patients were under the supposed care of Gauteng's health department.

