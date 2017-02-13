DA warns SAHRC about KZN cancer deaths
The Democratic Alliance on Monday warned the South African Human Rights Commission that in an echo of the tragedy of 94 mentally ill patients in Gauteng, it has also been informed about the ongoing deaths of cancer patients in KwaZulu-Natal. In an open letter to the media, DA health spokesman Dr Imran Keeka said: "These patients were under the supposed care of Gauteng's health department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan 25
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC