Could Breitbart Editor Joel Pollak Be Next American Envoy to South Africa?

16 hrs ago

Breitbart News alumni are already fast filling the ranks at the Trump White House with far-right flamethrower Steve Bannon said to be the new president's most powerful lieutenant. Now, Joel Pollak, Breitbart's editor-at-large is being tipped to be the Donald's new ambassador to South Africa, the influential local Daily Maverick web site reported.

Chicago, IL

