Cops suspect arson after NMMU petrol boming

12 hrs ago

Port Elizabeth - Just a week after lectures at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University commenced for the 2017 academic year a building at the university's South Campus has been petrol bombed. Port Elizabeth police are investigating a case of arson after the building was petrol bombed and vandalised over the weekend.

Chicago, IL

