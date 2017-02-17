Containership Fire Extinguished in South Africa

The joint effort undertaken by a Disaster Management team at the Port of Ngqura has helped to avert a potential maritime disaster and ultimately saved the container vessel APL Austria, which caught fire last weekend. Transnet National Ports Authority, Transnet Port Terminals, the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Fire Department, South African Maritime Safety Authority , South African Police Services , National Sea Rescue Institute and a stevedoring company, worked together to battle the blaze, and the fire was eventually extinguished on Wednesday, February 15. Ngqura Port Manager, Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana, said the port had lost only half a day of operation on Monday, February 13 before container offloading resumed.

