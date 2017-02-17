Containership Fire Extinguished in So...

Containership Fire Extinguished in South Africa

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

The joint effort undertaken by a Disaster Management team at the Port of Ngqura has helped to avert a potential maritime disaster and ultimately saved the container vessel APL Austria, which caught fire last weekend. Transnet National Ports Authority, Transnet Port Terminals, the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Fire Department, South African Maritime Safety Authority , South African Police Services , National Sea Rescue Institute and a stevedoring company, worked together to battle the blaze, and the fire was eventually extinguished on Wednesday, February 15. Ngqura Port Manager, Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana, said the port had lost only half a day of operation on Monday, February 13 before container offloading resumed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... 17 hr TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Thu Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,044 • Total comments across all topics: 278,957,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC