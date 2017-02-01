Commission Of Inquiry Recommends Sacking Of South Africa' Suspended Police Chief

The Commission of Inquiry headed by Judge Neels Classen, set up by President Jacob Zuma two years ago to investigate the fitness to hold office of suspended police chief Riah Phiyega, has stated that she must be removed. The Classen Commission report, which was declassified by Parliament here Thursday after a vote by the Portfolio Police Committee, said National Police Commissioner General Phiyega was not a satisfactory witness, and was ambivalent and contradictory.

