.com | Weather Update: Gale force winds, heavy rains and flood warnings for central SA
Cape Town The rainy weekend weather is set to continue as we head into the new week, with widespread showers expected across central SA and flash flood warnings in place. SA Weather Services warns Monday 20 February will see heavy rain leading to localised flooding in the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, southern KwaZulu-Natal, southern and western parts of the Free State and eastern Northern Cape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan 25
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|bjwalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC