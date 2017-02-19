.com | Weather Update: Gale force winds, heavy rains and flood warnings for central SA

.com | Weather Update: Gale force win...

Weather Update: Gale force winds, heavy rains and flood warnings for central SA

Cape Town The rainy weekend weather is set to continue as we head into the new week, with widespread showers expected across central SA and flash flood warnings in place. SA Weather Services warns Monday 20 February will see heavy rain leading to localised flooding in the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, southern KwaZulu-Natal, southern and western parts of the Free State and eastern Northern Cape.

