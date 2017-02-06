.com | UK child sex fugitive banned from all Virgin Active gyms in southern Africa

.com | UK child sex fugitive banned f...

UK child sex fugitive Lee Tucker can now exercise along the Sea Point promenade as part of a court agreement on Monday, after Virgin Active confirmed to News24 that it had effectively banned him from all their clubs Cape Town Fugitive Lee Tucker, who is wanted in the UK on 42 charges relating to paedophilia, has been blacklisted from all Virgin Active gyms in southern Africa. Virgin Active spokesperson Les Aupiais confirmed to News24 that the company had blacklisted him, effectively banning him for life from joining any club, "based on the serious nature of his crimes".

