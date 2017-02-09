.com | Tourism business index impacted as South Africans not travelling enough locally

.com | Tourism business index impacte...

Tourism business index impacted as South Africans not travelling enough locally

Despite the tough operating environment, the travel and tourism industry experienced slightly better than normal business performance in the last quarter of 2016, says the Tourism Business Council of South Africa . The Council published its 25th edition of the quarterly Tourism Business Index , ahead of the #SONA17 in Parliament on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

