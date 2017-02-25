.com | The agonising wait as the assault starts

It is Tuesday in Pretoria West, and after some of the city's buildings are torched and about 30 foreign-owned shops looted, a group calling itself the Mamelodi Concerned Residents' Association announces it will lead a march against undocumented immigrants on Friday and hand over a memorandum to government. At 11:00 that morning, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba speaks from Cape Town after the group's anti-immigrant march is approved by the Tshwane metro police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.