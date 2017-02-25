.com | The agonising wait as the assault starts
It is Tuesday in Pretoria West, and after some of the city's buildings are torched and about 30 foreign-owned shops looted, a group calling itself the Mamelodi Concerned Residents' Association announces it will lead a march against undocumented immigrants on Friday and hand over a memorandum to government. At 11:00 that morning, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba speaks from Cape Town after the group's anti-immigrant march is approved by the Tshwane metro police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|bjwalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC