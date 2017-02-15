.com | Rise South Africa

Rise Rise from your sleep South Africa You are drowned in corruption Your President sold the country to the highest bidder and is directing criminal looting of the country's resources, as planned by the immigrant Gupta crime family. These actions are fully supported and endorsed by the entire ZANC, a party so dumbed down and useless, so immersed in self enrichment, that 94 + mental patients can die under their noses without them noticing it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.