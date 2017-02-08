.com | One dead, six arrested in foiled cash-in-transit heist in Pta

.com | One dead, six arrested in foil...

One dead, six arrested in foiled cash-in-transit heist in Pta

One man was killed and six of his alleged accomplices were arrested during a foiled cash-in-transit heist at a Shell garage in Pretoria West on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Seven men, travelling in two vehicles, stopped at the petrol station and waited for the G4S cash van to arrive.

