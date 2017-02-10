.com | Mark Scott-Crossley denied bai...

.com | Mark Scott-Crossley denied bail for alleged racist attack

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News24

Mark Scott-Crossley, who allegedly drove over a man in an apparent racist attack, was denied bail in the Lenyenye Magistrate's Court on Friday. Scott-Crossley launched a bail application after he handed himself over to police in connection with the alleged attack on Silence Mabunda, 37, in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,139 • Total comments across all topics: 278,730,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC