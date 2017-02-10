.com | Mark Scott-Crossley denied bail for alleged racist attack
Mark Scott-Crossley, who allegedly drove over a man in an apparent racist attack, was denied bail in the Lenyenye Magistrate's Court on Friday. Scott-Crossley launched a bail application after he handed himself over to police in connection with the alleged attack on Silence Mabunda, 37, in December.
