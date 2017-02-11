.com | Man arrested after woman is raped in Eastern Cape
Cape Town A man who allegedly raped a woman is expected to appear in the Willowvale Magistrate's Court next week, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday. The man, 25, apparently visited the 20-year-old woman at her home in Nqadu village on Thursday, said Captain Jackson Manatha.
