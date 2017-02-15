.com | KZN cop shot and killed while responding to robbery

Durban A police officer was shot and killed while responding to a robbery in the Bluff, south of Durban, on Tuesday night, KwaZulu-Natal police said. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said Brighton Beach police officers were patrolling in the Bluff area around 21:00 when they were alerted to a robbery in progress at a nearby garage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.