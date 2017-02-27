.com | ICUMI: SA skies see 2017's first Ring of Fire solar eclipse
SA was one of the lucky Southern Hemisphere countries that manage to catch a glimpse of 2017's first solar eclipse. SA stargazers who looked up on Sunday evening, between 17h00 and 19h00 were treated to a "ring of fire" solar eclipse - during which the Sun all but disappears as the Moon crosses its path.
