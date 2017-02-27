.com | Dead Cato Manor 'death squad' accused still faces charges
Captain Neville Eva died more than four years ago from organ failure, but he remains accused number two in the Cato Manor "death squad" criminal matter. This is proof, Eva's former colleagues claim, that National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams was acting with ulterior purpose and could not have properly applied his mind when authorising charges in the matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|bjwalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC