.com | Cape Town harbour fire under control

A fire that broke out on a fishing ship in the Cape Town harbour is under control, fire services spokesperson Liezl Moodie said on Saturday. There were no visible flames or smoke by the afternoon, but the fire services would remain on alert due to the vessel containing Styrofoam, which took a while to burn out, she said.
